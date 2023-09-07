A family has paid tribute to a 'talented' and 'loving' dad from Devon who died in a car crash.

Dane Forester suffered serious injuries when he was involved in a two-vehicle collision on the B3215 near Sampford Courtenay on 3 September.

The 35-year-old, who is from Okehampton, was airlifted to hospital where he later died.

The family of Mr Forester have paid tribute to him, saying he was a "devoted father" to his two young daughters and will be "deeply missed".

“Dane Forester was an award-winning tattoo artist and loving father to two daughters aged 10 and 8", they said.

“Dane moved to Devon from West Sussex ten years ago, living first in South Zeal and then in Okehampton.

“He established Image Tattoo studio in Exeter which soon became very successful. His work was in high demand and his style was sought after by many clients.

“He was joined by several other artists and loved his business. He won several awards for his artistic talent.

“Dane was a devoted father to his two daughters, a committed and thoughtful Dad who was always there for them.

“When not tattooing, he could be doing anything from climbing mountains - having recently climbed in Iceland; fishing, and a passion for keeping fit.

“Not just a tattoo artist, he also did sign writing and had just begun motorbike resprays which were already sought after.

“He enjoyed life to the full, from an evening of poker with friends, to distilling his own rum and gin, to competing in a strong man competition.

“Dane will be very deeply missed by his family, his work family, and all his friends.”

Devon and Cornwall Police officers still want to hear from any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information about the crash.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting log 641 of 3 September.