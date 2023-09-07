People with information about a fatal crash where a pedestrian was hit on the M5 motorway near Tiverton are being urged to come forward.

Officers were called at around 5.30am to reports of a serious collision between junctions 26 and 27 on the M5 on Wednesday 6 September.

It was reported that the crash involved a number of vehicles, including two HGVs, that hit a man on the northbound carriageway of the motorway.

The 34-year-old from the Northamptonshire area was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed while a forensic investigation was carried out.

The southbound carriageway was reopened at 10am, and the northbound at 4pm.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team have thanked people for their patience while the road was closed.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, you can contact Devon and Cornwall Police here or by calling 101 quoting log 139 of 06/09/2023.