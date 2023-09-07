A Cornwall man who controlled and abused a victim and threatened to 'bury her in a garden' has been jailed.

Victor Michell, of Albert Street, Penzance, was sentenced to three years in jail at Truro Crown Court on 7 September after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour.

The court heard Michell had controlled his victim over several months, leaving her 'terrified, petrified and alone'.

On one occasion, Michell and his victim were in a hotel when an argument took place in the room and he refused to let her leave.

She eventually escaped but was chased down by the 48-year-old who had fashioned a noose out of his belt. Other hotel guests then phoned the police.

The victim started making notes of Michell’s behaviour after he tried to convince her that conversations and situations hadn’t happened, police say.

Investigating officers heard conversations she had recorded between herself and Michell in which he made threats to bury her in a garden and kill other people.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Tom Parr said: “Today’s sentence is a welcome outcome for the victim, who had the courage in an abusive situation to come forward and report it.

“This conviction of controlling and coercive behaviour shows that domestic abuse takes many forms, but no matter which form it takes, these matters will be pursued by Devon and Cornwall Police with the aim of giving victims support and bringing justice to offenders.

“Domestic Abuse is a particularly devastating and personal form of crime and tackling it remains a priority. I hope this sentence encourages victims of all types of abuse to come forward and report it.”

If you’ve been affected by anything in this news article, support is available.You can contact the police by calling 101 or reporting via their website, where you can also find information and details of support organisations.