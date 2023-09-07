A motorbike ride is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Devon.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the B3212 between Princetown and Yelverton at around 7.25pm on 6 September.

Following the collision, the rider, a man in his 50s from Plymouth, was taken to Derriford Hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police closed the road for a number of hours while an investigation took place.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers were called following the collision involving a Blue Suzuki GSXR1300R Hayabusa, which was part of a group of motorcycles riding between Princetown and Yelverton.

"The road was closed whilst a forensic investigation was carried out by the Roads Policing Team and Forensic Collision Investigators.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 946 of 6/9/23."

The road was re-opened at around 3.55am on 7 September.