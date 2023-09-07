There are growing concerns for the welfare of a missing pensioner from Devon.

Colin Musson has been reported missing from the Chudleigh area between Newton Abbot and Exeter.

The 78-year-old was last seen walking in Chudleigh at around 11am on 1 September and has not been seen or heard from since.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers have been carrying out searches and enquiries with the support of the fire service, Coastguard and rescue groups but have not located him.

“We are now appealing for the people in Chudleigh and the surrounding areas to check any sheds, outbuildings or land that could be accessed, for any signs of Colin.

“We’d also ask for anyone with doorbell cameras or CCTV cameras to check and see if Colin is visible at any time.”

He is described by police as a white male of large build, balding with grey hair and has a brown age spot on his forehead. He is 5ft 9in tall. He may be wearing a blue denim jacket, blue denim jeans and black leather shoes.

If you have seen Colin, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 719 of 1/9/23.