A Gloucestershire Police officer will face a misconduct hearing after allegations of 'sexual harassment and/or sexual discrimination' towards a female member of staff.

The force said that if proven the allegations against PC Stephen Coop would amount to gross misconduct.

The hearing will be held in public starting on 27 November at Police Headquarters in Gloucester.

A statement from Gloucestershire Police said: "It is alleged that the officer’s conduct towards a female member of staff constituted sexual harassment and / or sexual discrimination.

"If proven this allegation has been assessed as being sufficiently serious so as to amount to gross misconduct."