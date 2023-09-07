Two teenagers last seen together in Bristol have gone missing.

Tyrone, 15, and Faith, 13, were last seen at around 8pm on Monday 4 September in the Brislington area of the city.

Avon and Somerset Police have issued an appeal to find them, after becoming concerned for their welfare.

Faith is of a mixed heritage, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark orange top with black tracksuit bottoms.

Tyrone is of mixed heritage, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of average build, with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a baby blue tracksuit and carrying a black rucksack.

Both teenagers have links to the Perrett Park area of Bristol as well as Ashton Gate, Winford and Chew Valley.

Those who know where they are is are asked to call 999, quoting reference 5223214865 for Tyrone and reference 5223214827 for Faith.

Alternatively, anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 101.