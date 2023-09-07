Play Brightcove video

Catch up on September's edition of The West Country Debate

We are just four days in to the new political term and so far discussions have been dominated by crumbling school buildings.

On the panel for September's edition of The West Country Debate:

Sarah Dyke, Liberal Democrat MP for Somerton and Frome

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Conservative MP for the Cotswolds

Kerry McCarthy, Labour MP for Bristol East

RAAC

Problems with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (or RAAC) have forced thousands of pupils to stay at home in the week they're supposed to be going back.

A Taunton school is one of many delaying the start of term after RAAC was found in the structure of a classroom.

The panelists agreed that schools had to close if RAAC was found but gave different views on how the situation has come about:

Play Brightcove video

Onshore Wind

This week the Government announced the relaxation of planning permission for onshore wind farms - giving more options for communities who want developments in their area.

The move followed a growing rebellion by Conservative backbenchers.

Our panelists all thought green energy is vital but some questioned why it hasn't been implemented sooner.

Play Brightcove video

New Term

This week the Labour leader has reshuffled his shadow cabinet, promoting two Bristol MPs. Thangam Debbonaire is now Shadow Culture Secretary and Darren Jones is Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

There have also been new faces for the Liberal Democrats - our panelist Sarah Dyke was sworn in as the new Somerton and Frome MP after winning the by election in July.

The panel all have strong views on which topics will dominate the coming months.

