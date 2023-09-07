Drivers across the West Country have woken up to find their cars covered in a layer of Saharan dust.

Meteorologists had predicted the phenomenon, explaining the dust clouds from the desert in North Africa could be seen travelling northwards from space.

The Saharan dust also helps create stunning sunsets.

The Met Office explained how Saharan dust ends up thousands of miles away from the desert: "If the winds in the upper part of the atmosphere are blowing north, the dust can be carried as far as the UK.

"Once it is lifted from the ground by strong winds, clouds of dust can reach very high altitudes and be transported worldwide, covering thousands of miles.

"In order for the dust to get from up in the sky down to the ground, you need something to wash it out of the sky - rain. As raindrops fall, they collect particles of dust on the way down.

"Then when the raindrops land on something and eventually evaporate, they leave behind a layer of dust."

What is Saharan dust?

According to the Met Office Saharan dust is 'a mixture of sand and dust from the Sahara, the vast desert area that covers most of North Africa'.

Experts say the phenomenon is fairly common in the UK as it can occur several times a year happening when big storms in the desert coincide with southerly winds.