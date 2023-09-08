A 12-week-old cocker spaniel puppy was taken to a local vet after its owner was found driving dangerously near Bristol.

Several 999 calls were made to Avon and Somerset Police reporting an erratic driver on the M5 near junction 20.

When stopped by officers, the driver was found holding a mobile phone and appeared to be on a call.

He was breathalysed, arrested and charged with driving when alcohol level was above the limit and for using his phone at the wheel.

The 12-week-old puppy was being transported in the vehicle.

Avon and Somerset Police arrested 61 drivers under the influence of drink or drugs as part of a national operation which ran between 21 and 27 August.

It was aimed at reducing fatal and serious crashes and protecting other road users.

Chief Inspector Rob Cheeseman, Head of Road Policing and Road Safety at Avon and Somerset Police, said: “In a single week, 61 drivers have been taken off the road before they could cause harm through drink or drug driving.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is not only illegal, it's a reckless and dangerous choice that puts lives at risk.

"The consequences of such decisions can be catastrophic, causing irreversible harm and heartache to families and loved ones.

“As we head into the autumn, we are not easing up on our campaign against drink or drug drivers – keeping our roads safe is our priority every day of the year.

“I am grateful for the support of the general public who are helping us to target offenders by sharing information when they suspect drink or drug driving is happening.

"By doing this, you are helping us to reinforce the message that getting behind the wheel while under the influence is never acceptable. Together we are keeping the roads of Avon and Somerset safer.”