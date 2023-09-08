Armed police were deployed to Bedminster Bridge in Bristol after reports two teenagers on a moped were threatening people with a blade.

The incident happened on 5 September at around 5pm, with an off-duty police officer being the first to call Avon and Somerset Police.

The police helicopter was also sent out to carry out searches for the suspects.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and affray.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "An off-duty police officer called at around 5pm on Tuesday 5 September to Bedminster Bridge, Bristol, about two teenagers on a moped threatening three people with a bladed article.

"Armed officers were deployed to search the area, along with the National Police Air Service (NPAS), and initially found no trace of the suspects.

"Continued searches lead to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and affray.

"He was taken to custody and has been released on conditional bail. The second offender is still outstanding.

"If you were in the area at the time and remember seeing the incident, please call 101 and quote reference 5223215598."