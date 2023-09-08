A CCTV appeal has been launched after an 87-year-old woman was robbed in Bristol.

The woman - who has vision and hearing loss - had withdrawn money from the bank when a man approached her, took the envelope containing the cash and made off.

The incident happened in Merchant Street at around midday on Monday 21 August.

The man in the image is described as white, aged 35 to 45 and about 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown hair with a distinctive M-shaped or "widow's peak" hairline.

He's wearing a dark blue padded jacket with a hood, grey trousers and trainers with white soles.

Avon and Somerset Police are asking anyone who saw what happened, recognises the man or has any other relevant information to call 101 and give the reference 5223202182.