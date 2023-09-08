Play Brightcove video

Wiltshire Police footage shows the aftermath of the crash

Police have released footage of the aftermath of a crash which left nine people in hospital, including several young children.

Samuel Jeffrey, 22, was jailed for 28 months for causing the three-car pile up on the A4 between Chippenham and Calne in January last year.

At around 7.30pm Jeffrey overtook another car on a bend and crashed into an oncoming car, carrying a family of three.

That vehicle then spun and hit another travelling towards them, with six people inside.

All nine were taken to hospital including a six-year-old child, two more young children and a baby.

Samuel Jeffrey was sentenced to 28 months in prison Credit: Wiltshire Police

Both parents in the car of nine suffered broken bones and one suffered a blood clot which she says stopped her breastfeeding her youngest child.

In her Victim Impact Statement read out in court Jessica Goulding said: "It’s hard to put into words the impact this time in hospital has had on myself and my family.

"I feel panicked and scared in an instant. Because of someone else’s actions our lives changed.

"Each car journey is filled with anxiety. I have panic attacks and flashbacks when in the car, which affects everyone around me."

Jeffrey was also given a two year driving ban with an extended retest.