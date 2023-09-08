Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue were delayed to an incident in Somerset after fly-tipped rubbish blocked a narrow, single-track, country road.

Firefighters on the callout had to stop and manually clear the "reckless flytipping" to get through.

Crew members from Hicks Gate Fire Station were responding to reports of a grass fire off Queen Charlton Lane in Whitchurch just after 5pm on Wednesday 6 September.

The crew said it was "impossible" for them to turn their fire engine around and find an alternative route.

The dumped rubbish was blocking the narrow single-track road Credit: Hicks Gate Fire Station

They added that reversing back down the single-track road would have taken too long, so there was no other option than removing the rubbish by hand.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said when crews arrived at Queen Charlton Lane in Whitchurch, there was no presence of fire.

"The crew proceeded to fully investigate the area to make sure it was safe," a spokesperson added.