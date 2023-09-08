A man in his 70s was left with serious injuries after he was assaulted in Plymouth.

The attack happened at around 9.50am on 4 September on Mount Gould Road.

Devon and Cornwall Police has published pictures of two people they would like to speak to.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police investigating a serious assault in Plymouth have released pictures of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

"A man in his 70s sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

"Police investigating the incident would like to identify the people pictured as officers believe they may be able to assist with their enquiries.

"Call police with information on 101, or via our website here, quoting reference number 50230240224."