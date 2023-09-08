Play Brightcove video

Watch the first mass ascent of 2023

A display of balloons has taken to the skies in the first mass ascent of Longleat's Sky Safari.

The balloon fiesta, which is running from 8 to 10 September, held its first daily mass launch at 7am on 8 September, with animal-themed balloons drifting across Wiltshire's skies.

Novelty balloons included Simbaloo, Longleat’s resident lion; Adelaide the koala; the penguin trio; Wes the wolf and Dolly the sheep.

A new novelty balloon - a baby dragon has joined the flight for the first year.

Visitors can look forward to balloon displays, workshops, entertainment and an evening night glow across the weekend.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the park's website.

The first mass ascent of 2023 in pictures

Credit: Longleat

Credit: Longleat

Credit: Longleat