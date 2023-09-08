A tiny seafront home on Plymouth Hoe is up for auction.

The one-bedroom period cottage, nestled in the rocks on Plymouth Hoe is located just below Hoe Road and has undisturbed views of Plymouth Sound.

Called Rock Cottage, the house has a guide price of £100,000 and those interested will have the opportunity to bid for it at an online auction run by Auction House South West on Monday 12 September.

Credit: Auction House South West

It's believed the one-of-a-kind home was built in the late 1800s, and due to its age requires a lot of damp work.

Agents expect the property to be bought as a second home or a holiday let, as it doesn't really work as a permanent home due to its accessibility.

The property has one set of steps via a right of access by the shop Ocean City Snacks.