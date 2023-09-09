Play Brightcove video

Watch video footage from the scene of the crash

A car has crashed head-into into a Tesco supermarket in Cornwall.

The incident happened at around 3:45pm on Saturday 9 September at the St Austell superstore.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene, along with an ambulance crew.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed nobody was seriously injured in the collision.

Police remain at the scene.

ITV West Country has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information.

More to follow...