The last working farm in Bristol could close if councillors approve the expansion of a cemetery.

Bristol City Council is applying for planning permission from itself to expand the South Bristol Cemetery onto council-owned land.

This land is used by the last working farm in the city - Yew Tree Farm.

The council is running out of burial spaces so needs to expand, but critics said the plans would harm important wildlife habitats.

Catherine Withers, the tenant farmer, said she feels exhausted by the threat of expansion - and that if it was to go ahead, she would have to shut down the farm.

For now, the farm is safe because the development committee voted to defer the decision on 6 September.

However, the application will go back to the committee in six weeks for councillors to vote on.

Yew Tree Farm is just off the A3 Bridgwater Road in Bishopsworth.

Ms Withers said: “I’m feeling as exhausted as I did after I had my children. It’s horrendous. I really feel that the councillors aren’t understanding the damage that’s going to happen.

"I get the fact that they want the farm to stay viable, but you can’t keep chipping away at that, this is what happened to the other 28 farms that were here 100 years ago.

“If you can’t see it now, when will ever see a way forward for nature. No other sites have been considered. They’ve taken the route of least resistance.

"They’re being told that there’s only three years left of burial [sites], and yet I’m being fed information that site three won’t be used for 10 to 15 years, so we’ve got plenty of time to investigate alternatives.”

The council said the expansion would benefit local wildlife, and lead to a gain in biodiversity.

Catherine Withers runs Yew Tree Farm Credit: ITV West Country

The plans include a new pond habitat, hedgerows and trees, as well as new roads and pavements to service the expanded graveyard. But this benefit was disputed by Ms Withers.

She added: “I’ve already been kicked out of 13 acres for a housing development. And now my hay has just been left in a field uncut, and I have an empty hay barn. I’ve been well and truly shafted.

“I’m on the verge of having a nervous breakdown because I’ve been working on this day and night. That land is going to take decades, if not hundreds of years to heal.”

Her family has farmed the land at Yew Tree Farm since 1967, but she said if the expansion goes ahead, that could spell the end of the business after more than half a century.

She added that using the land as a graveyard could affect a nearby stream, which her cows drink from.

Ms Withers said: “I totally understand that we need more burial spaces, but they’re being buried in MDF coffins with solvents and embalming fluids.

"The cattle drink from the stream, from Colliter’s Brook, how’s that going to affect them? There’s so much to look at.

“I’m absolutely exhausted, I’m spent, I’m done. I don’t even know if I can walk on the land once I see the diggers arrive. It will be heartbreaking on every level.

"This has been in my family now for three generations. Who can witness that? It’s an age-old story — 28 farms 100 years ago, and now there’s one farm left and they’re still trying to destroy us.”

Last month, a spokesperson for Bristol City Council said: “Yew Tree Farm does not have a tenancy for this Bristol City Council owned land but has had a temporary informal arrangement to use it.

"The site has been allocated as the future expansion space of South Bristol Cemetery since the 1960s. The temporary arrangement is one that Yew Tree Farm acknowledged and accepted.

“Council cemeteries, including South Bristol Cemetery, are nearing capacity. South Bristol cemetery has space to expand into because of this long-sighted approach.

"Officers have been in touch with the farm over a number of years about the site, and have always been clear about its future use.”

Credit: Alex Seabrook, Local Democracy Reporter