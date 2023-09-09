Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

A beloved Georgian lido in Bath is reopening after nearly 20 years of work.

Cleveland Pools is the oldest lido in Britain. The site opened in 1815 and became a popular place for swimming and relaxing during the 19th and 20th centuries.

The pools closed in 1984 as they were unable to compete with a new indoor pool. The site had a brief period as a trout farm and was then a private residence.

The pools were put up for sale by Bath and North East Somerset Council and purchased by the Cleveland Pools Trust in 2003.

The lido has been painstakingly restored at a cost of more than £9million as part of the community project, with support from the National Lottery and council.

The Cleveland Pools during the 1960s. Credit: Cleveland Pools

Due to the location of the pool, and its Grade-II listed status, supplies had to be transported via the river as there is no road access.

Those working on the project then faced difficulties with winter floods and contractual negotiations.

Work to install a pontoon - so visitors can access the pool via the river - and a water source heat pump then got underway in May.

How the pools looked back in 2018. Credit: PA

The Cleveland Pools Trust recently won national recognition by taking the title of ‘Restoration Project of the Year’ at the Museums and Heritage Awards.

Now it's time for people to enjoy the space with the pools reopening to the public for swimming from Sunday 10 September.

To celebrate this milestone, people will be able to swim for free on this day, but spaces will need to be booked in advance on the Cleveland Pools website.

Work has taken years to complete.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the heated pool, flanked by Georgian changing rooms, as well as a modern children's splash pool. The lido has also been made wheelchair accessible.

Paul Simons, chair of the Cleveland Pools Trust said: "This has been a marathon swim, often against the tide.

"But the sheer determination of the local community, volunteers, well-wishers, support from the Heritage Fund, National Lottery and our dedicated small number of staff, has seen the project through.

How the pools now look from above. Credit: PA

Tickets to swim will be available for three slots: 10am to 12 noon, 12 noon to 2pm and 2pm to 4pm. The water is not currently heated and is around 20 degrees.

All the information about opening hours, swimming timetables and entry costs for 11 September onwards will be published in the coming weeks.

Tickets to swim will cost between £4 for children and £6 for adults.