A new cruise ship route from Falmouth is expected to bring in an extra 5,000 tourists to the South West.

Four sailings operated by Ambassador Cruise Line are departing from Falmouth Docks this autumn.

It's the first time in seven years a cruise has begun its voyage from the town, rather than simply making a stop.

On its inaugural departure from the South West, the 216 metre 'Ambition' is taking passengers on a tour of the British Isles. Other routes include the Mediterranean and North Africa.

In preparation for the voyages, A&P Group, which operates Falmouth’s cruise terminal, has invested in port facilities - including working with Newquay Airport to provide baggage screening services.

Drystan Jones, director of port development, said: “Our aim is to provide a sustainable port environment that allows cruise tourism to be optimised. Together with other Cornish ports we will continue to improve the quality of the offer to this market.''

"Cruise tourism delivers substantial economic impact to the region. This year alone we have welcomed over 26 cruise ships and 26,617 of passengers through the port.''

Cornwall's Chamber of Commerce says a visit from a vessel like Ambition can be worth more than £100,000 to the local economy.

Kim Conchie, CEO of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, said: "This year there are 52 cruise ships stopping in Falmouth, and the last analysis that was done is that people who come ashore from those ships spend about £90 each.

"They're not cluttering up the roads in the same way and they're taken off in a coach to the Eden Project or St Michael's Mount or Tate St Ives for example, so actually they're spending some money here in Cornwall.''

Visit Cornwall estimates the value of cruise ships to the Duchy to be in the region of £1.8million each year.

Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador Cruise Line, said the company is targeting the no-fly cruise market from British ports.

“We have long been looking forward to celebrating the official launch of sailings from Falmouth onboard our second lady of the sea, Ambition. Demand for sailings from the South West has been very strong," Mr Verhounig said.

Prior to entering service earlier his year, Ambition spent several weeks undergoingrefurbishment works in Germany before returning to the UK to join the Ambassador fleet.

The company said the work included environmental upgrades that made her IMO Tier IIIcompliant, and in the top 10-15% of environmentally sustainable ships worldwide.

Ambition was also fitted with a new generation of Advanced Waste Water Treatment Plant, which requires fewer treatment chemicals.