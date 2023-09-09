Play Brightcove video

Watch the two demonstrations unfold on Portland

A far-right group and an anti-racism group have clashed on Portland after holding demonstrations on 9 September.

Groups continue to protest against the Bibby Stockholm barge which is docked at Portland Port in Dorset.

It is one of the government's cost-saving measures to house fewer asylum seekers in hotels, which it says, costs £6million a day.

But last month, all the 39 asylum seekers on board had to be moved off after traces of Legionella bacteria were found in the water system. The barge remains empty.

On 9 September, the Neo-Nazi organisation, Patriotic Alternative, organised a demonstration to express their views on the barge - with banners reading 'end the invasion, stop immigration'.

Patriotic Alternative includes former members of the proscribed Nazi terror group National Action.

In response to hearing of this far-right protest, Stand Up To Racism Dorset decided to organise its own.

Their messaging revolves around acceptance, with placards reading 'refugees welcome, no to the barge'.

Despite some heated chants and words thrown by each group, Dorset Police confirmed that it was, overall, a peaceful protest and no arrests were made.

Heated chants were exchanged between the two groups.

Lynne Hubbard, joint chair of Stand Up To Racism Dorset, said: “There is no place for Nazi ideas and activities in Weymouth and Portland.

"Patriotic Alternative hopes to exploit frustration in our communities at low wages, declining services and poor job prospects. But its divisive policies would make things much worse.

“The Far Right hopes that opposition to the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland Harbour can be turned into hostility towards refugees.

"We take a different view: the barge is unsafe and inhumane, and refugees deserve to be treated with respect. We oppose the barge but also say ‘Refugees are welcome here’.

“Patriotic Alternative is not welcome in Dorset. Its politics of hate have no place in our communities. Join us to oppose the fascists.”

There have already been notable far-right activity in the Weymouth and Portland area since plans about the barge were made public.

Local policing commander chief superintendent, Richard Bell, said: “Since the announcement of the barge being placed at Portland, Dorset Police has observed more than 22 planned protests with further dates scheduled for September.

“Each event has seen protestors from all sides of the debate express their views in a peaceful and considered manner.

“We would like to thank the organisers of these events and their attendees for their continued engagement with local police.

“Dorset Police will continue to monitor the proposed events and provide a proportionate policing response.”