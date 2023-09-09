A swimmer had to be rescued after getting caught in dangerous rip current off the Devon coast.

The incident happened off Sharrow Point near Plymouth on Friday 8 September.

RNLI rescue teams from Plymouth and Looe launched two inshore lifeboats at around 7.30pm.

As they arrived at the scene, volunteers found two surfers, named Jack and Harry, had already tried to help the woman by keeping her afloat.

The woman was taken on board one of the lifeboats for a medical assessment and to warm up.

After arriving back at the Plymouth lifeboat station, the casualty was given further treatment by paramedics.

RNLI helm, Will Roberts, said: "We made best speed in the charity’s Atlantic 85 class Lifeboat to the area knowing that there was a person in the water needing our immediate assistance.

"As we arrived on scene we found the casualty requiring further medical attention and we would like to thank Vicky Looe’s volunteer crew member for assisting."

Neil Humphrey, RNLI crew member said: "A big thank you to the 2 surfers Jack and harry who assisted keeping her afloat until help arrived

"Also thank you to Plymouth & Tamar Coastguard rescue teams who were attending to her family watching from the beach.

"We would always recommend you swim at a lifeguarded beach between the red and yellow flags and take a means of calling for help like a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch."

The RNLI said you should always check tide times and if you do find yourself in danger, use the 'float to live' technique.

The advice followed: "Dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you get in to difficulty around the coast. Swim at a lifeguarded beach between the Red and Yellow flags."