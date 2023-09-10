Three people have sustained stabs wounds in an incident at a property in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a property in Torpoint at around 11:30am on Sunday 10 September.

Witnesses report seeing multiple emergency service vehicles on the ground, and the air ambulance flying above.

A 20-year-old man, from Torpoint, has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A teenage boy and a man in his 70s sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are not currently being treated as life-threatening.

A woman, in her 60s, sustained injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Detective Inspector Ian Jolliff said: “All parties are believed to be known to each other and we are treating this as a contained and isolated incident.

“We are not seeking anyone else in connection to this matter.

“Emergency services still remain in their area whilst enquiries are ongoing.”

More to follow...