Thousands of rule-breaking motorists have been caught in Wiltshire this summer.

Wiltshire Police started its summer road safety campaign after a high number of fatal or serious crashes in the county.

In August alone, the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) issued 612 notices for offences including speeding, mobile phone use and not wearing seatbelts.

During the month, the force also made 68 arrests for drink or drug driving.

Over the whole summer period, there have been 2,788 notices for motoring offences issued by the RPU.

Acting Inspector Will Ayres said: “News of any death on our roads is completely devastating especially for those closest to the person involved, but when you know the death could have been prevented it really is heart-breaking.

"So we’ve spent the past month raising awareness amongst drivers of the fatal five offences and how important it is to give the road your full attention at all times.

“Officers have done a really fantastic job patrolling some of our collision hotspots and targeting those drivers who fail to abide by the law.

"It’s easy to become complacent when getting behind the wheel of a car as it’s something we do every day, but if we can change people’s attitudes then we will make our roads a safer place to be.”

Most of the fatalities this year have occurred on the M4, A303, A338, A360, A3102 and A4.

Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson said: “Nationally, we saw a record number of drivers appearing in court accused of speeding last year and road safety is an issue which is highlighted to me as I speak to residents across Wiltshire and Swindon.

"Campaigns like this, and the combined efforts of our specialist Roads Policing Unit, Community Speed Enforcement Officers and Community Speed Watch teams, are important to show that we will robustly target those drivers who fail to abide by the rules on our roads.

“Speeding, driving under the influence of drink or drugs or with a mobile phone in your hand, puts the lives of passengers and the wider public in total jeopardy.”