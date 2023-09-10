True crime documentary tells story of chilling West Country suitcase murder

This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Holder's report on the case from October 2022

A new two-part documentary has been made to explain what happened to Deborah Chong, and how her body ended up in a suitcase in Devon.

‘Body in the suitcase: The murder of Deborah Chong’ comes out on Crime+Investigation on 11 September.

The documentary tells the unbelievable story of Mee Kuen Chong, also known as Deborah Chong.

On 11 June 2021, she was murdered and decapitated by her friend, Jemma Mitchell.

Deborah Chong and Jemma Mitchell – both devout Christians - met at their local church in North London and quickly became friends.

Jemma offered spiritual guidance and her services as an osteopath to Deborah.

CCTV of Jemma Mitchell in Chaplin Road dragging a blue suitcase on 11 June 2021 Credit: Met Police/PA

Deborah agreed to lend Jemma money to help with repairs at her family home. However, this offer was later rescinded.

Jemma then plotted to inherit the money she felt she had been promised by planning Deborah’s murder.

Jemma entered Deborah’s house on 11 June 2021 with a big blue suitcase. She was seen leaving four hours later dragging the suitcase behind her.

On 27 June 2021, Deborah Chong’s headless body was discovered in Salcombe, Devon.

Jemma Mitchell was found guilty of her murder. Credit: PA

Fast forward to 28 October 2022, and in the first televised sentencing of a woman in the UK, Jemma Mitchell was convicted of murder at the Old Bailey.

She was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum recommended sentence of 34 years.

The documentary speaks to experts and those involved to pick apart what happened.

To this day, Jemma protests her innocence and in a TV first, the filmmakers have interviewed Jemma’s mother, Hilary Collard.

Hilary continues to plead her daughter’s case, despite the wealth of damning evidence.