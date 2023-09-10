A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder a 'serious incident' in a Gloucester car park.

Longsmith Street car park is closed as police deal with a serious incident which happened in the early hours of Sunday 10 September.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 3am, to reports that a man had been hit by a car and left with serious injuries.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by paramedics and he remains there in a serious but stable condition.

A woman, in her 30s and from Stroud, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and she remains in police custody.

At this time officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The car park is likely to remain closed throughout the day while the police investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed what took place or has any information which they feel may be relevant is asked to contact the police online quoting incident 71 of 10 September.