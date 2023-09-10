A woman is in hospital after her car crashed down an embankment in Devon.

On 9 September, Buckfastleigh Fire Station attended the incident along with crews from Bovey Tracey Fire Station and Newton Abbot Fire Station.

According to the fire crews, the crash involved one car that had left the A38 at Goodstone and ended up at the bottom of a “steep embankment”.

One woman was rescued from the car and taken to hospital by South West Ambulance Trust.

Emergency services attended the incident on 9 September Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

A spokesperson for the Buckfastleigh Fire Station said the rescue was “a challenge due to where the car had come to rest”.

Traffic on the A38 came to a standstill. National Highways said that just before 3pm, the eastbound lane was closed and traffic was slow on westbound. The eastbound carriageway reopened around 6.20pm.

South West Ambulance Trust has been approached for more information.