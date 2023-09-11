A teenager has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in St Austell.

The 17-year-old was cycling near Biscovey Football Club, Starrick Moor at around 9.35am on Saturday 9 September.

The car, which was reported to be a black Range Rover, didn't stop at the scene.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out.

Following their enquiries, officers later found a Range Rover fitting the description.

A 55-year-old man from the St Austell area has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report that accident.

He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries. He is due to answer bail on Thursday 5 October.

Devon & Cornwall Police is asking anyone who saw the incident or may have dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact them on 101 by quoting reference number 50230244910.