A30 traffic today: Long delays after van and tractor crash

A section of a major A-road in Cornwall has been closed following a crash involving a van and tractor.

Motorists are facing long delays from the A30 at Launceston to B3257 at Altarnun as traffic remains at a standstill.

The road is expected to remain closed till at least 5.30pm on Monday 11 September.

Traffic and roads mentoring site Inrix said: "A30 Eastbound blocked, queueing traffic due to accident, a van and a tractor involved from B3257 (Bodmin Moor Services, Altarnun) to A30 (Two Bridges, Launceston). Affecting traffic towards Launceston.

"Congestion to traffic is diverting away along the B3257 from Lewannick turn-off."

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for further information.