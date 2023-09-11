A CCTV appeal has been launched after a man repeatedly exposed himself on a bus to Bristol.

The incident happened on Wednesday 26 July between 9.50am and 12.40pm.

The unknown man got on the Number 40 National Express Bus at London Victoria and travelled to Bristol Bus Station on Marlborough Street.

During the journey, the man moved seats and exposed himself throughout.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Police have now released pictures of a man they want to speak to as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.

The man is black, with short, dark hair and a dark beard. He is shown wearing sunglasses, a silver chain with a crucifix, a white T-shirt, grey joggers and white trainers.

Officers are asking anyone with any information to contact 101 and quote reference 5223179132.