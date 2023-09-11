Competition launched to name police horse after Bristol Bus Boycott pioneers

A competition has been launched to rename a police horse in honour of the Bristol Bus Boycott pioneers.

Trainee Police Horse Brutus from Avon and Somerset Police will be renamed after one of eight key people involved in the peaceful protest in 1963.

The winning choice will be decided in a public online vote which runs from Monday 11 September.

"We share the city's pride in those people who peacefully challenged and overcame racial inequality," said Ch Insp Vicks Hayward-Melen.

"We will be proud for a police horse to carry the name of one of those pioneers as he carries out his future duties of serving the public and helping to keep our communities safe.

She continued: “It’s an honour for Avon and Somerset Police to have been invited to play a small part in the Thank You celebrations for the Bristol Bus Boycott.

The competition is part of Bristol's 60th anniversary celebrations.

The options are Hackett, Bailey, Henry, Prince, Audleym Singh, Barbara or Norman.

The families of those chosen have given permission for their names to be used.

The force hopes the poll will encourage people to explore the names and histories of those Bristolians who paved the way for equal rights and justice.

The peaceful protest that was the Bristol Bus Boycott began on April 29 1963, in response to the refusal of Bristol Omnibus Company to employ Black or Asian bus crews in Bristol.

Over four months, Bristolians from many different ethnic backgrounds joined in solidarity toboycott the company’s buses.

On August 28 1963 - the day of Martin Luther King’s historic ‘I Have a Dream' speech -Bristol Omnibus Company backed down and overturned its discriminative “colour bar”policy.

The success of the Bristol Bus Boycott is credited as leading to the creation of the RaceRelations Act, now at the heart of the Equalities Act 2010 which legally protects people from discrimination in the workplace and in wider society.

One school will be chosen at random to meet PH Brutus and have a tour of the stables Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

Individuals and schools from across Bristol are being invited to vote in an online poll, whichwill run for four weeks.

One lucky participating school, to be chosen at random, will be offered the opportunity forsome of its pupils to meet PH Brutus, during a guided tour of the police’s Wilfred Fuller VC Operational Training Centre in Clevedon.

Julz Davis of Curiosity Unltd, the organisation behind the 60th anniversary celebrations said: “In a year of many anniversaries, the boycott stands head and shoulders above them all.

"No other city in the world can say when Rosa Parks sat down Bristol stood up and marched for equality or that on the day the city defeated the colour bar, Martin Luther King Jnr had a dream.

"Building on this legacy, together with Avon and Somerset Police, we look forward to coming up with new and innovative ways to address and accelerate racial justice for all, for good.”