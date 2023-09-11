HGV drivers lined up under a motorway bridge on the M5 to stop a man from jumping during a welfare incident on Sunday 10 September.

The drivers worked with police officers on the scene, parking their lorries under the bridge in Taunton in a bid to save the man's life.

They teamed up with officers from Avon and Somerset Police and National Police Air Service (NPAS) to safeguard the person in crisis.

NPAS was called to assist Avon and Somerset Police with the incident and deployed an emergency aircraft to the scene to monitor the situation.

A spokesperson from NPAS South West & Wales region said it was "fantastic to see HGV drivers offering to help with their lorries to safeguard the person - thank you."

"Excellent intervention by officers on the scene means the man is now safe," they added.

Avon and Somerset Police have been contacted for comment.