A 41-year-old man has been arrested after an army truck was seen driving through a police road block in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were sent to an address in Norton Fitzwarren near Taunton at around 4.40pm on Sunday following a report that a man was making threats to and had caused damage to the property.

When officers arrived, the force says the man left the address in a large military truck.

The vehicle was then driven into two police cars blocking the road, causing them extensive damage. No-one was hurt during the incident.

Footage from the incident shows the truck drive though the road block, knocking a large police vehicle out of its way.

After driving through the road block, the truck then hits a parked car and a signpost before the video ends.

"The man subsequently drove to the A361 M5 overbridge where he exited the vehicle and climbed over the railings - leading the motorway to be closed in both directions", a force spokesperson said.

He was arrested 25 minutes later and he currently remains in police custody.