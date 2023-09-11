A Swindon man has been jailed after slashing another man's face leaving him with a permanent disfigurement.

Martin MacDonald approached a man in his 30s at the back of Culvery Court, Swindon at around 5.50pm on May 18.

He put his victim in a headlock and using a knife cut his face, causing a 10cm long, deep gash from his mouth to his ear that required stitches.

Investigator James Purcell from Wiltshire Police said: “MacDonald is an extremely violent offender who deliberately slashed his victim’s face leaving him with permanent disfigurement.

“The impact of this kind of incident on an individual doesn’t just stop at the physical injuries, but it can also impact how they go about their daily life.

“I am pleased that this individual has been given a custodial sentence to reflect the seriousness of his actions, and hope that it will act as a deterrent to others as violence of this nature will not be tolerated.”

The 42-year-old was sentenced on Thursday 8 September at Swindon Crown Court for section 18 GBH, possession of a weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B drug.

Martin MacDonald will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence before being referred to the parole board but may serve the entire term.