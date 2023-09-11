RNLI crews called to an early morning rescue arrived at their lifeboat station to find it on fire.

Lifesavers at Weston-super-Mare RNLI were called to reports of a person in the water in the bay just after 4am on Sunday 10 September.

However, when they arrived at their station at Knightstone Harbour, the team found a smouldering fire on the steps of the station.

The item left on fire outside the lifeboat station

The fire was quickly extinguished before the lifeboat launched with crews working with the coastguard to retrieve the person from the water.

Gloves and what seemed to be a can of accelerant were found on the station’s steps. The incident has been reported to police.

The incident has been reported to Avon & Somerset police and anyone with information is being asked to contact them.

The damage to the lifeboat station

In a statement online, a spokesperson for Weston-super-Mare RNLI said: "Weston-super-Mare RNLl volunteer crew are on call 24/7 365 days a year.

"At 4:10am on Sunday 10th September, the crew were paged to reports of someone in the water.

"On arrival at the lifeboat station, the first responding crew found a considerable amount of smoke from an item on fire and smouldering on the steps of the station.

"The crew quickly extinguished the fire, removed the item and launched the lifeboat to assist the HM Coastguard crew in the safe recovery of the casualty."