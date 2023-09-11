A gap in a major cycle path in the centre of Bristol will be closed in a nine-month construction project, which starts today.

The £1.2 million plan, by Bristol City Council, will connect the Old Market roundabout and the existing cycle path through Castle Park.

Currently, cyclists come off a segregated route and have to share a pavement with pedestrians to cross over two roads, before reaching the cycle path in the park.

This is what the road will look like after the project is completed

A section of Castle Street, between Lower Castle Street and Queen Street, will be closed throughout the works and a diversion will be signposted.

When the road reopens, the left turn onto Lower Castle Street will change to a right turn only onto Tower Hill.

Labour Councillor Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said: “I’m delighted that work is starting to improve this junction for pedestrians and cyclists, offering an alternate route to the Temple Way underpass which can get very busy."

Eventually, the council plans to create a safer route from the Old Market roundabout to the start of the Bristol to Bath Railway Path.

How the new layout is expected to look

Ian Pond, chairperson at the Bristol Cycling Campaign, said: “We were glad to have been involved in the design phase of this project with officers and we’re very happy to see that the suggestions we made have been incorporated in the final design of this piece of the city centre cycling infrastructure.”

Green councillors welcomed the start of the works, but criticised the Labour administration for "moving at a snail's pace".

Cllr Ed Plowden said: "Although the Green Party accepts that infrastructure isn't built overnight, it does feel that the Labour administration are still moving at a snail's pace when it comes to building new cycle routes and connecting existing ones — it's been over two years since the nearby segment of this route on the roundabout was finished.

The project is being funded by the West of England Combined Authority through a grant from the Department for Transport Credit: LDRS

"How long will Bristolians have to wait for a network of safe, connected cycling and walking routes?

"We've known for years that this could transform transport in Bristol, and help us tackle the climate emergency — it would be good to see more urgency to get it done."

The £1.2m project is being funded by the West of England Combined Authority through a grant from the Department for Transport's Active Travel Fund.

Work on the 'Old Market gap' is expected to be completed in April.