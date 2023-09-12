A Plymouth businessman has been found guilty of manslaughter after a car crash killed a pedestrian.

The court found Luke Dann guilty of killing David Kelly, who he drove over with his Range Rover.

Mr Kelly, 42, was found dead in Leigham Manor Drive in Plymouth in March. Dann was later arrested and charged with his murder. He denied any wrongdoing and has been on trial at Plymouth Crown Court.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident. Credit: BPM Media

On Tuesday 12 September, Dann was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter. He shook his head in the dock as the jury returned its verdict.

During the trial, the court heard Mr Kelly had been waiting for somebody to arrive with drugs on the night in question.

The court was told that Mr Kelly approached Dann's car, angry words were exchanged, then damaged Dann's car and Dann drove "at and over" Mr Kelly - causing severe injuries including a fractured skull, and he died at the scene.

Dann pled not guilty to both murder and manslaughter.

His defence team argued Mr Kelly's death was a "complete accident" and that he had been "driving away from an attempted robbery".

Dann is due to be sentenced on Wednesday 13 September.