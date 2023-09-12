A driver was rescued from their vehicle and taken to hospital after a serious crash in Torquay.

Police were called to St Michael's Road in the town just before 1am on Sunday 10 September along with paramedics and the fire service.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police arrived to find a 29-year-old driver trapped in the vehicle. They were removed and taken to Derriford Hospital.

St Michael’s Road was closed for around six hours while police investigated this collision and while a telegraph pole was replaced.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash and have asked them to contact the force, quoting log 0044 of 10 September 2023.