A 41-year-old man has been charged after an military truck was allegedly driven through a police roadblock in Somerset.

Geoff Marshall, of Station Road, Norton Fitzwarren, will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to face one count of dangerous driving, 12 charges of criminal damage and one of battery.

Police were sent to an address in Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton, at around 4.40pm on Sunday after a report that a man was making threats to a person living there and had caused damage to the property.

The police cars were extensively damaged. Credit: Samir Bundhun

When officers arrived, the man left the address in a large military truck and allegedly drove it into two police cars blocking the road, causing extensive damage to the vehicles and other cars parked nearby.Avon and Somerset Police said no-one was hurt.

A force spokesman said: “The charges relate to an incident which happened yesterday afternoon when officers received reports of a man causing damage to a property, before subsequently driving a military-style lorry into police and public vehicles.

“Marshall has been remanded into custody and will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

“The community can expect to see a continued police presence in the area while inquiries are carried out. We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding.”