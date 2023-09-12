A 35-year-old man from Plymouth has been jailed for 20 years after being found guilty of nine sexual offences including the rape of a child under 13.

Paul Keith Buckland was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 8 September, following a trial in June.

The offences were reported to Wiltshire Police in 2020 but were committed more than a decade ago while he was living in Tidworth.

Buckland will now be added to the sex offenders' register and will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

He pleaded not guilty but was convicted of nine counts of sexual offence, including two counts of rape of a child under 13 and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

He was also found guilty of two counts of attempted rape of a child under 13, two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act, and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

DC Louise Thomas, investigating officer of the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: "Buckland is an abhorrent individual who committed unspeakable acts to, and in the presence of, a child.

"Actions such as his have long-lasting and traumatic effects on their victims, which can manifest in myriad ways."

Wiltshire Police also commended the victim for coming forward and speaking to them about her experiences.

DC Louise Thomas added: "I understand how difficult it must have been for her, and I hope that this sentence can bring some sort of relief, knowing Buckland is behind bars.

"This case is a reminder that Wiltshire Police will always investigate reports of sexual assault and child abuse, no matter when the incident took place."