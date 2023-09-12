A man has been hospitalised with life-changing injuries following a crash in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a collision on Sea View Terrace at around 4.15pm on Monday 11 September.

The driver had become trapped between the car and a wall while trying to escape the vehicle.

Emergency Services attended the scene and the man was freed before being taken to Derriford Hospital. His next of kin have been contacted.

The road was closed while police carried out an investigation and was then re-opened.

The force is now asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has any relevant information to come forward online quoting log number 101 11/09/2023.