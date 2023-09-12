A man from Gloucester who has used violence and intimidation to repeatedly harass patients and staff at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital has been given an Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction.

Julian Abbott, 45, has also used violence against police officers and security officers in Gloucester Quays and has been involved in several incidents of street drinking and public order offences.

Abbott was served with a court injunction on 29 August following a hearing at Gloucester and Cheltenham County Court.

The case was brought against him by Solace, a joint team of officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary, Cheltenham Borough Council and Gloucester City Council.

According to Solace, Abbott has caused problems at the hospital and in the city for some time.

Solace Officer Matt Roberts said: "He would attend A&E intoxicated with alcohol harassing members of the public waiting to receive treatment.

"When his behaviour was challenged, he would become aggressive and threatening towards staff," he added.

Solace hopes the injunction will give "hard-working NHS staff some respite from his unacceptable actions".

The injunction forbids Abbott from:

Engaging in conduct which causes or is capable of causing alarm or harassment or distress to any person within Gloucester

Using or threatening to use violence towards any person within Gloucester

Using or threatening to use violence against any member of NHS staff

Using or threatening to use violence against any emergency worker

It will remain in place until 22 August 2024, with Abbott facing the possibility of arrest if he breaks any of the conditions.

Solace work alongside the Gloucester Neighbourhood Policing Team and CitySafe to protect the Gloucester community.

Sergeant Andrew Doyle of the Gloucester Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Despite efforts to support and prevent repeat behaviour, Abbott has continued to cause problems for businesses and visitors to the city.

"We work closely with our partners Solace and City Safe to ensure that action is taken to target individuals involved in anti-social behaviour."

CitySafe Manager Steve Lindsay said the decision has been welcomed by Gloucester's business community.

"Abbott has become a real problem for retailed and visitors to our city. He has been offered support and has not engaged and now his shoplifting offences and his violent drunken behaviour is getting out of control, so this outcome is fully welcomed," he said.

Anyone who witnesses Abbott breaching his injunction is asked to contact the police via their website.

