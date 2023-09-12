Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Luke Dann is arrested inside a Costa store

A Plymouth businessman who killed another man by hitting him with his car sobbed as he was arrested for his murder.

Police have released bodycam footage of the moment that Luke Dann was arrested after running over David Kelly with his Range Rover in March.

Mr Kelly died at the scene in Leigham Manor Drive - and Dann's car was found soon afterwards in a retail park where he had tried to seek refuge in a coffee shop.

The court heard the victim had gone out to try to buy cocaine for himself and his friends that night when he got into an argument with Dann.

Mr Kelly, 42, approached Dann's car and angry words were exchanged.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident. Credit: BPM Media

The court heard Mr Kelly then damaged Dann's car before the perpetrator drove "at and over" him - causing severe injuries including a fractured skull. Mr Kelly died at the scene.

Dann called 999 shortly after the incident and claimed he has been attacked.

Audio of that call has now been released after he was found guilty of murder.

Speaking to a call handler, Dann said: "Someone's just attacked me in my lane. I tried to drive away from them and they've just attacked me and hit my car."

The call handler repeatedly asks Dann to explain what has happened and asks him if he is safe.

She also asks if Dann knows the 'attacker' to which he responds saying: "I don't, I'm just panicking."

Moments later, Dann walked into Costa Coffee Marsh Mills and spoke to staff members there.

One of the workers called the police, describing Dann as "quite shaken up" with "blood on him".

The Costa worker says "Hi, I work at Costa Coffee Marsh Mills and we've just had a man come in.

"He's been attacked, he's saying. He's quite shaken up and he's got blood on him. We don't really know what to do with him, he's not letting anyone leave his side.

"We've got him sat down, offered him a drink and that but he's quite shaken up."

Police arrived and arrested the killer. As he was arrested, he was captured on bodycam repeatedly asking "What are you doing to me?" as police officers handcuff him.

The bodycam footage shows him asking the officer if 'he is a real police officer?' and sobbing.

The policeman can be heard referring to Dann as "confused" as he speaks into his radio.

Dann denied any wrongdoing and went on trial for murder at Plymouth Crown Court. A jury cleared him of murder on Tuesday 12 September but found him guilty of manslaughter.

His defence team argued Mr Kelly's death was a "complete accident" and that he had been "driving away from an attempted robbery".

Dann is due to be sentenced on Wednesday 13 September.