A Bristol shop worker has been punched in the face by a suspected shoplifter.

The attack happened at Teso, on Clare Street, at around 9.45pm on Sunday 28 May.

The attacker was in the process of being removed from the premises after he was suspected of shoplifting.

He became aggressive and lashed out, injuring the worker by punching them in the face.

After the attack, the suspected shoplifter proceeded to kick the door repeatedly before making his escape.

Avon and Somerset Police have released a CCTV image of a man who they want to identify in connection with the incident.

The attacker who is described as male and in his mid-to-late teens was wearing a hi-vis vest at the time.

The force is asking anyone with relevant information to call 101 quoting reference number 5223124956.