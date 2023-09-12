A CCTV appeal has been launched after a hit-and-run involving a van and a teenager in Bishops Cleeve.

The collision happened on Two Hedges Road at 11.10pm on Wednesday 30 August.

It's reported that a group of teenagers were crossing the road when one of them was hit by a white Ford van, causing the wing mirror to break off.

The teenage boy was taken to Cheltenham General Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The van did not stop at the scene but the driver later contacted police to report the collision.

Gloucestershire Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam or doorbell footage which is relevant to come forward and contact them online, quoting incident 516.