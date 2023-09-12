A woman was threatened outside a school in Somerset, leading to police to appeal for witnesses.

The incident happened outside Stanchester Academy in Stoke-sub-Hamdon on Friday 8 September between 2.30pm and 2.45pm.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "The woman was threatened by the occupants of a dark-coloured vehicle as it was driven past her".

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is being asked to phone 101 and quote the reference "5223218474".