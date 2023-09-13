An 11-year-old boy riding a bicycle was injured after a collision with a red Skoda in Churchdown, Gloucester.

The crash happened on Parton Road at around 4.15pm on 8 September.

The child was taken to hospital to be checked over as he had sustained bruising and cuts.

The driver, a man, initially stopped and spoke to the boy and then left. A family friend who was driving by at the time then took the boy home.

Gloucestershire Police is appealing for witnesses following the collision.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened and also want to hear from the driver involved.

"You can provide information to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 414 of 8 September."