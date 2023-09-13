A Plymouth businessman who drove his car over a pedestrian and killed him has been jailed.

Luke Dann, of Beechwood Rise, was sentenced to 15 years in prison at Plymouth Crown Court on 13 September for the manslaughter of a local man, David Kelly.

Dann previously denied the charges of murder and manslaughter, but was convicted of manslaughter by a jury following a trial.

The judge said the 37-year-old had "deliberately run over" David Kelly, using his car as a "weapon".

David Kelly was found dead on Leigham Manor Drive in Plymouth. Credit: Family handout

The court heard that emergency services were first called at around 8.45pm on 21 March to Leigham Manor Drive in Plymouth following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

David Kelly, 42, had died at the scene and later that evening Luke Dann was arrested on suspicion of murder.

In an interview, he gave a prepared statement in which he said that he had been driving home when he was attacked and added, "I was in fear for my safety".

He denied intentionally hitting anyone with his car and pleaded not guilty at court.

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson, from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “During the trial the court heard how David Kelly was in the area that evening when Dann was driving home and the two came into contact along Leigham Manor Drive.

"Following an altercation, Dann manoeuvred his car before driving from the scene and calling police to report an assault.

“Witnesses found David in the road and administered first aid before emergency services arrived.

"Forensic analysis of Luke Dann’s Range Rover and a forensic post-mortem indicated that the car had travelled over Mr Kelly during the manoeuvre, fatally injuring him.”

After hearing evidence, the jury retired and returned a guilty verdict for the offence of manslaughter on 12 September. They found him not guilty of murder.

In sentencing, Judge Peter Johnson said: "I reject the suggestion that there was any element of self-defence in your actions. You deliberately drove towards him [David Kelly] using your car as a weapon."

He said that Dann had "shamefully" called 999 after the incident, "not for Mr Kelly but to prepare your defence”.

He added: "I cannot believe you didn’t tell the operator you had driven over someone".

Judge Johnson sentenced Dann to 15 years in prison and imposed a discretionary driving ban.