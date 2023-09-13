A group of residents living in council blocks in Bristol have marched into council offices to demand improvements after suffering in what they describe as 'damp, mouldy and overcrowded' conditions.

The group, who live in St Jude's, asked to meet with the head of repairs before posting 'wanted' pictures on the building when their request was turned down.

Around 20 people took part in the march, which was organised by the housing union Acorn.

Residents told ITV News that they are struggling due to the poor condition of their flats. Pictures show mould on the walls, leaks in the ceiling and bathroom, damaged cupboards and windowsills.

Resident Asma Gele said: "I've been thinking about moving out, moving out of this city which I call home. I just don't know how I'm going to keep living in that house. A lot of families are just suffering in silence."

Acorn insists the blocks of flats in St Jude's are in need of urgent repairs with leaks, damp and mould making residents' homes unsafe.

Sahra Ismaeil says that while living in her mouldy flat, both she and her son have developed asthma.

She said: "My son is seven year's old and now he is struggling with asthma as well. He gets asthma attacks like me.

"It's very scary especially when you go into the hospital and he cannot breathe. You feel like you. cannot do anything."

Residents say they make complaints to Bristol City Council but their requests don't often lead to the root cause being repaired.

Deeqo Hussain said: "Every family who lives here will contact the council. But no one is taking action Especially when we make phone calls it seems no one follows up."

Bristol City Council have been contacted for a response.

The council are currently spending nearly £100 million improving safety features in all council-run blocks across the city, following two fires last year.